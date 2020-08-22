Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Kajol’s Dark Green Saree Or Yellow Suit, Which One Will You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Now, let's face it, this Ganesh Chaturthi, we aren't going out and celebration. We will have to mostly stay at home and enjoy the festivities. So, why don't we keep things simple and perhaps step up our fashion game a bit but not deck up too much? Let's make good use of wardrobe basics and do some minimal styling and makeup to ace the festive look on Ganesh Chaturthi. We have decoded two simple outfits of Kajol's for you - one is a suit and other is a saree, so that you can pick your favourite traditional ensemble.

Kajol's Green Saree

Green is the traditional Marathi colour and the brides wear this hue on their wedding day too. So, why don't you also don something green for this Ganesh Festival? Kajol wore an emerald green saree for the promotion of her film, Tanhaji. It was a gorgeous green saree and the actress looked impeccable. Her dark green saree was by Raw Mango and it was highlighted by golden motifs and a dazzling gold border. She teamed her saree with a contrasting pinkish-beige blouse that was sleeveless. Her jewellery game was light yet statement. She upped her look with a pair of floral-cut earrings from Purab Paschim. The makeup was contoured with muted pink lip shade and light mascara. The neat ponytail completed her look.

Kajol's Yellow And Beige Anarkali Suit

So, if you don't want to wear anything too elaborate and yet keep it festive, you can always sport Kajol's traditional suit. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the actress sported this suit for her film, Tanhaji promotions. It was an Astha Narang number, which consisted of a long flared kurta and a dupatta. So, her kurta was splashed in a soothing yellow hue and accentuated by subtle patterns. She paired it with a complementing beige dupatta that was enhanced by light prints. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of dazzling golden heels from Tresmode. The actress wore an elaborate pair of earrings, which was crafted in gold and featured a pink stone-detailing. Her earrings were from Minerali. She also wore a chic gold and diamond ring. Her makeup was enhanced by deep matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what attire of Kajol would you pick, will it be a suit or a saree? Let us know that.