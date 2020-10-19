Navratri 2020: Kajol’s Pretty Eye-Catching Yellow Kurti-Pant Will Make You Stand Out From The Crowd Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kajol is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry and her stunning fashion sense is what we have also love. Be it weddings or festivals, we always look up to her for fashion inspiration and when one the most celebrated festivals Navratri is here, how can we even step back from stealing an outfit from her fashion wardrobe? Recently the actress treated us with her gorgeous look in a yellow ethnic suit giving us a major goal for the festival. We really liked her outfit and it seemed perfect for the day. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, Kajol was decked up in a full-sleeved half-placket bright-yellow long kurti, which was accentuated by tiny white floral patterns with green leaves. The neckline of her kurti was embroidered with white florals and it featured side slits. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress teamed her kurti with palazzo pants that had curvy golden patterns. She completed her look with a pair of sandals from Public Desire and accessorised her look with green-stone detailed gold-toned earrings and ring by Ankit Khullar.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kajol slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The My Name Is Khan actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked extremely beautiful.

We found Kajol's yellow suit very pretty. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Radhika Mehra