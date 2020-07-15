ENGLISH

    Kajol's Gorgeous Look In Peach Saree Is The Most Beautiful Thing You Will See On Instagram Today!

    By
    |

    Kajol is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who has mastered the art of nailing the saree looks. Though the actress has made stunning statements in her gorgeous designer sarees numerous times but her latest look is something which you absolutely can't miss. Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram feed and shared a lovely picture, where she was seen dressed in a peach saree. In her beautiful saree, the diva looked elegant as ever and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Kajol was decked up in a light-hued peach saree and looked super stunning in it. Her saree was accentuated by silver embellished patterns and red accents. She draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain matching blouse. The Tanhaji actress ditched earrings and necklace and instead upped her look with a gold-toned ring and maroon nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, curled lashes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kajol pulled all her side-parted heavy curls to one side and let them loose.

    The Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actress captioned her picture with a quirky quote, 'If ur mind is going to travel so far today, you really ought to pack a sandwich'. Well, that's a deep thought too.

    So, what do you think about this saree of Kajol? Let us know that in the comment section

    Pic Credits: Kajol

    More KAJOL News

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
     
