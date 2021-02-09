Kajal Aggarwal Leaves Us Speechless With Her Incredible Ethnic Fashion Looks In Her Latest Covershoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It takes a lot of elegance and grace to pull off an ethnic ensemble. But not to forget, style is something without which any look is incomplete. While elegance adds simplicity to one's look, style is all about how to carry an outfit. Talking about these two much-needed qualities, there is one actress is South Indian film industry, who is the master in both, and that's Kajal Aggarwal. The actress often treats us with her ethnic fashion looks on Instagram and we can safely say, she got both, style and elegance.

Recently, Kajal turned cover star for Wedding Vows magazine's 100th issue and was all out there flaunting her ethereal looks in two stunning lehengas and in a pretty saree. With her incredible gorgeous looks, she left us speechless and also gave us major wedding fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Kajal Aggarwal In A Pink And Maroon Lehenga

Kajal Aggarwal sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline frock-style pink kurta, which was heavily embroidered from golden thread. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she teamed her kurti with a flared voluminous maroon lehenga that was accentuated by intricate white floral patterns and beautiful golden border. The Singham actress' ensemble was by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and she accessorised her look with a heavy gold-toned choker that came from Narayan Jewellers. She let loose her mid-parted layered curled locks and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Kajal Aggarwal In A Lavender Lehenga

Kajal Aggarwal was decked up in a lavender lehenga by Aisha Rao, which was accentuated by multicolour different patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless same-patterned choli and draped a sheer white dupatta that featured pink embroidered border. The Paris Paris actress upped her look with green pearls-detailed gold-toned choker and green bangles from Narayan Jewellers. She let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Kajal Aggarwal In A Pink Printed Saree

Kajal Aggarwal looked gorgeous as ever in her pretty saree by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, which was accentuated by light pink, dark pink, and yellow prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and wore a golden band-type belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Indian 2 actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless golden embellished blouse and notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bangles. She tied her curly tresses into a hairdo and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and maroon lip shade.

Cover Pic Source- Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram