Here’s How Pretty You’ll Look On Your Wedding If You Invest In Niti Taylor’s Pastel Bridal Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been a long time that we have seen Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor on screen. However, her beautiful pictures on her Instagram feed are no less than a big treat to our eyes. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures in her gorgeous outfits. Recently, Niti, who got engaged, last year, shared a series of pictures from her bridal photoshoot by The Big Day Story. Dressed in a beautiful pastel lehenga, Niti melted our heart and gave major bridal fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Niti Taylor was decked up in a beautiful delicate light pastel-hued lehenga by Payal Keyal and looked stunning. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate golden and silver zari embroidered patterns with subtle orange and white accents as well. The border of her lehenga was fully embellished and she teamed it with a half-sleeved matching heavily embroidered choli. The actress draped two different dupattas. One was a golden-yellow number that she draped around her bodice and it featured intricate white subtle patterns and tassel-detailing, while the other was the matching peach sheer dupatta that she draped over her head.

Her jewellery game was also very strong. She opted for a gold-toned maang tikka, mathapatti, white-pearl detailed heavy earrings, round-shaped nath, exquisite matching heavy necklace, and rings that came from the label Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar. The pretty henna design on her palms upped her look. Niti pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat elegant low bun and adorned it with multi-hued floral accessory.

We absolutely loved Niti Taylor's bridal lehenga and her attire ideal for all brides-to-be. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Niti Taylor