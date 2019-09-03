Katrina Kaif Or Isabelle Kaif, Whose Ganesh Chaturthi Outfit You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Katrina Kaif has always wowed us with her fashion statements. And now ever since her sister, Isabelle Kaif entered the Bollywood industry, the two have been stealing the limelight everytime they step out. About last night, the Kaif sisters graced Arpita Khan Sharma's residence and Mukesh Ambani's Antilla for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The siblings turned heads as they posed together for the shutterbugs in their pretty traditional attires. Let's take a close look at it.

Katrina Kaif In A Peach Ensemble

So, for the grand festive celebration, Katrina Kaif donned a peach-coloured Anamika Khanna lehenga with a modern twist. Her beautiful ensemble was accentuated by bead-work at the border while the matching choli completed her look. The double-layered broad embroidered belt added a stylish touch to her outfit. She rounded out her modern-ethnic look with an off-white dupatta. Katrina accessorised her look with golden jhumkis and allowed her signature mid-parted sleek tresses to cascade gently. Katrina Kaif opted for a heavy kohled eye makeup, a tiny black bindi, and a pink lip shade.

Isabelle Kaif In A Dark Pink Ensemble

So, Isabelle Kaif graced the occasion in a dark pink pretty ethnic ensemble. She wore a three-fourth sleeved long kurti with a front slit. Her kurti was accentuated by white-hued embroidery and silver border. She paired it with a matching floor-length skirt. The actress completed her look with a matching sequinned potli bag. Like her sister, Isabelle also opted for a subtle dewy make-up. She left her mid-parted tresses open.

