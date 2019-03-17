Jim Sarbh Brings Alive The Glamour Of The 80s With His Statement Showstopper Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The debonair and stylish, Jim Sarbh has an extremely individualistic fashion sensibility. The 'Made in Heaven' actor is one of the most regular showstoppers and he once again, left us speechless, as he walked down the ramp on the final day of the India Fashion Week 2019, presented by FDCI and sponsored by Lotus Make-Up. The actor glided down the ramp for Siddartha Tytler.

The designer presented his collection 'Shadow', which brought alive the glamour of the 80s while keeping in tune with modern sensibilities. Jim looked a class apart in his all-black ensemble, which reflected the sensibilities of the retro era. His zippered embroidered jacquard jacket was a statement piece. It was a subtly done jacket and yet it exuded a dramatic touch.

It was asymmetrical jacket and the actor paired it with matching trousers, crafted out of shiny fabric. Jim teamed his ensemble with formal-meets-sporty shoes and that completed his look. We thought he looked impeccable in his outfit and gave goals to discerning men. What do you think about his attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.