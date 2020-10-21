Alaya F Blossoms In Her Pretty Floral Printed Outfits And It’s Impossible To Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Alaya F is just one film old but within a short span of time, she has made her place not only in the industry but also in the hearts of her fans. And the major reason behind that is her stunning fashion sense. She keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous looks in lovely outfits on Instagram. Recently, Alaya turned cover star for Cosmopolitan India magazine's latest issue and impressed us with her on-point fashion game in blossoming floral outfits. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Alaya F In A Green Printed Trenchcoat

For the covershoot, Alaya F opted for a forest-green trench coat by Siddharth Bansal, which was accentuated by beautiful light-green and pink floral patterns. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress accessorised her look with a pair of studs, gold-toned chain neckpiece, a wrist watch, and a band, that came from Daniel Wellington. She pulled back her tresses and let them loose. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Alaya looked very pretty as she posed with a bunch of pink flowers.

Alaya F In A Yellow Printed Trenchcoat

For the video shoot, Alaya F was decked up in a full-sleeved long-lapel dark-yellow trench coat by Kshitij Jalori. Her coat featured blue floral patterns while the black band type belt from Trov cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva upped her look with heavy gold-toned necklace and rings by Michelle Alexander. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, light-pink blush, and pink lip shade.

Alaya F In A Printed Top And Flared Pants

Alaya F sported a full cuff-sleeved mint-green top, which was accentuated by lovely red and yellow floral patterns and knotted detailing. She tucked her top with high-wait midnight-blue wide leg pants that featured white stripes. Her top and pants came from the label Nori and she completed her look with Christian Louboutin boots. The diva notched up her look with a pair of earrings and elevated her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about these floral outfits of Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Alaya F