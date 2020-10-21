Just In
Alaya F Blossoms In Her Pretty Floral Printed Outfits And It’s Impossible To Take Our Eyes Off Her
Bollywood actress Alaya F is just one film old but within a short span of time, she has made her place not only in the industry but also in the hearts of her fans. And the major reason behind that is her stunning fashion sense. She keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous looks in lovely outfits on Instagram. Recently, Alaya turned cover star for Cosmopolitan India magazine's latest issue and impressed us with her on-point fashion game in blossoming floral outfits. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.
Presenting, a new Digital Cover for Cosmo India, starring the very lovely Alaya F (@alaya.f ). Read on, as Alaya talks independence, nepotism, and her obsession with spicy food. And don’t forget to download your free copy of Cosmopolitan India, from the link in bio. . Alaya is wearing: Watch, band, pendant and earrings, all Daniel Wellington (@DanielWellington); trench coat, Siddhartha Bansal (@Siddhartha_Bansal) . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Styling and Art Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) Photograph: The House Of Pixels (@TheHouseOfPixels) Styling Assistant: Humaira Lakdawala (@HumairaLakdawala) Hair & Make-Up: Shraddha Inder Mehta (@themakeupmaven__ ) Interview: Humra Afroz Khan (@HumraaKhan) Actor’s Reputation Management: Spice Social (@spicesocial ) . Cosmo: How would you describe yourself off-screen? Alaya F: “I am exactly how you see me on-screen, in interviews, or on Instagram. I am always cracking jokes, having fun, enjoying myself! I’m that person who can be the life of a party, having the best time, and I can also be all by myself at home, watching Netflix, and still be as happy and content.” C: What were you like as a little girl? A: “I was a highly, highly introverted child. I had massive social anxiety...to the point that until the first grade, not a single person in school had even heard my voice! My parents took me to a doctor and were like, ‘She doesn’t talk!’ At home, I’d be all chirpy, but I’d go into a shell the second I stepped out. Gradually, I began opening up...and now, as you can see, I don’t stop talking! But I had a really happy childhood! And even though my parents got divorced when I was very young, I only have great memories. They made sure it was a normal, fun childhood...with balance. I had a lot of freedom, but there was also a lot of discipline. So I could go out, hang with friends, do my thing, so long as there were no complaints and my grades were in check. I was very obedient. Even now, I’m strict about following rules and I’m fairly responsible!” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bollywoodcelebrity #alayaf #alayafurniturewala #cosmoexclusiveinterview
Alaya F In A Green Printed Trenchcoat
For the covershoot, Alaya F opted for a forest-green trench coat by Siddharth Bansal, which was accentuated by beautiful light-green and pink floral patterns. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress accessorised her look with a pair of studs, gold-toned chain neckpiece, a wrist watch, and a band, that came from Daniel Wellington. She pulled back her tresses and let them loose. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Alaya looked very pretty as she posed with a bunch of pink flowers.
Our digital coverstar Alaya F (@alaya.f ) shares with Cosmo India her journey into the word of cinema. (P.S don’t forget to download your free copy of Cosmopolitan India, from the link in bio.) . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Styling and Art Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) Styling Assistant: Humaira Lakdawala (@HumairaLakdawala) Hair & Make-Up: Shraddha Inder Mehta (@themakeupmaven__ ) Interview: Humra Afroz Khan (@HumraaKhan) Video Editor: Nitin Singh (@talk_nitin) Actor’s Reputation Management: Spice Social (@spicesocial ) . Alaya is wearing: Trench coat, Kshitij Jalori (@Kshitijjalori); belt, Trov (@trov_accessories); rings and necklace, Michelle Alexander (@MichelleAlexanderAccessories) . C: When did you realise you wanted to be an actor? AF: “Very late in life! You’d be surprised, but almost all my life I had been averse to the idea of becoming an actor. I kept running away from it for the longest time! I was like, ‘I love the world of films, but I don’t want to be in front of the camera’! So even when I went to university in New York, I decided to take up filmmaking and direction, not acting. As part of my course, though, each director had to act a little bit for the others, too. That was the first time I actually faced the camera...and I loved it! I remember I learnt all the lines so fast, and acted with such dedication. Everyone was like, ‘It’s fine, you don’t have to put in so much effort’. But I was like, 'No! I got this.’. I was enjoying myself so much!” C: And thus it started... AF: “I gave it a very serious thought before making my decision. And I knew I had to do it then or I’d change my mind...I was so indecisive then. So I applied to New York Film Academy without telling anyone (and got accepted!). I returned to India and told my family and friends that I wanted to be an actor. I was sure they’d laugh and be like, ‘Oh, really now?!’. So before I told my parents, I chalked out my entire POA for the next five years—exactly what I wanted to do, how I wanted to do it, how long each phase would take, where I’d train, when I’d apply for auditions, everything. That did the convincing...” . . . . . #alayaf
Alaya F In A Yellow Printed Trenchcoat
For the video shoot, Alaya F was decked up in a full-sleeved long-lapel dark-yellow trench coat by Kshitij Jalori. Her coat featured blue floral patterns while the black band type belt from Trov cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva upped her look with heavy gold-toned necklace and rings by Michelle Alexander. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, light-pink blush, and pink lip shade.
What inspires our digital coverstar, the lovely Alaya F (@alaya.f ) to be fearless and independent? The actor reveals all in a exclusive chat with Cosmo India. . P.S: Don’t forget to download your free copy of our issue from the link in bio. . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Styling and Art Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) Photograph: The House Of Pixels (@TheHouseOfPixels) Styling Assistant: Humaira Lakdawala (@HumairaLakdawala) Hair & Make-Up: Shraddha Inder Mehta (@themakeupmaven__ ) Interview: Humra Afroz Khan (@HumraaKhan) Actor’s Reputation Management: Spice Social (@spicesocial ) . Alaya is wearing: Blouse and wide leg pants, both Nori (@NoriClothingOfficial); boots, Christian Louboutin (@LouboutinWorld) Cosmo India: You were raised in an unconventional set-up, by independent parents. How has that shaped you? . @alaya.f : “I am extremely independent myself, and that’s something that I’ve got from my parents. I share a wonderful relationship with both of them, and they have taught me so much about life, through their own experiences. They have stayed friends and I’ve seen them help and support each other despite not being together—that’s been a huge influence, too. Also, my mother has never let stereotypes deter her. I’ve learnt to be my own person from her. She’s also been one of my biggest support systems. Even when times weren’t all that great, or things weren’t as smooth as she would have liked for us to believe, she never let us feel anything was amiss. And she always dealt with it with so much kindness and love. So, no matter what’s going on in life, one has to be happy and optimistic. And strong and kind. That’s what I have learnt from her, and that’s how I want to be.” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bollywoodcelebrity #alayaf #alayafurniturewala #cosmoexclusiveinterview
Alaya F In A Printed Top And Flared Pants
Alaya F sported a full cuff-sleeved mint-green top, which was accentuated by lovely red and yellow floral patterns and knotted detailing. She tucked her top with high-wait midnight-blue wide leg pants that featured white stripes. Her top and pants came from the label Nori and she completed her look with Christian Louboutin boots. The diva notched up her look with a pair of earrings and elevated her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.
So, what do you think about these floral outfits of Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Alaya F