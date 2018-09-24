Subscribe to Boldsky
Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Again Co-ordinated Their Outfits And Gave Us Cool Winter-wear Ideas

By
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Well not just Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also seem to twin a lot. This time, they were clicked at the airport and spotted wearing nearly similar outfits. Both Janhvi and Khushi kept it simple and gave us sibling fashion goals.

Walking hand in hand, Janhvi and Khushi gave us believable winter wear ideas. They both looked absolutely stunning and made a cool entry. So, Janhvi donned a pastel purple-hued full-sleeved sweatshirt and paired it with classic blue-hued distressed denims and quirky shoes. Her sweatshirt featured slightly flared sleeves and she carried a side bag with her.

Janhvi Khushi Airport Looks

Janhvi also wore dark shades and left her long tresses loose and that rounded off her look. Her sister, Khushi sported a white-hued sweatshirt, which was also full-sleeved with a tad bit of exaggerated sleeves. She paired it with a darker shade of denims and wore chic shoes to notch up her casual avatar.

Khushi also carried a side bag with her. Her makeup was minimally done and she also left her long tresses loose. Don't you think they looked wonderful together? We loved their fashion statements, did you too? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor sister
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
