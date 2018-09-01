Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Coordinated Their Outfits And Gave Us Sporty And Chic Fashion Goals

By
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted together with their father Boney Kapoor. The Kapoor family gracefully posed for the shutterbugs, and we liked the coordinated outfits of the sisters. While Janhvi wore an all-black outfit, Khushi went for a contrasting all-white attire. And we totally loved their ensembles.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion

So, Janhvi wore a black-hued sweatshirt that was full-sleeved with flared sleeves. It was a hoodie and she teamed it with a matching pair of slightly distressed denims. Her jeans were straight-fit and she looked awesome as ever. The 'Dhadak' actress even wore black-coloured sports shoes to notch up her look. Janhvi carried a turquoise-hued side bag with her. Her makeup was minimal and the impeccably done middle-parted sleek bun rounded off her look.

Khushi, on the other hand, looked chicer than Janhvi. She wore a noodle-strapped tight top and paired it with flared pyjamas, which were enhanced by some graphic prints. Khushi teamed her attire with white and sky blue sports shoes and carried a black-coloured side bag with her. Unlike Janhvi, she left her middle-parted tresses loose.

Khushi Kapoor fashion

So, whose looked wowed you more: Janhvi's athleisure look or Khushi's swanky avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 17:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue