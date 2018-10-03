Janhvi Kapoor's Humble Suit Is Perfect For College Girls Who Love To Wear Traditional Outfits

Janhvi Kapoor took a departure from the elaborate dress game and donned a deceptively simple look recently. She stepped out in an understated attire and proved to us that fashion is also about dressing down sometimes. What she wore was relatable and she inspired us to keep it simple too.

So, Janhvi recently donned a salwar suit, which was minimally done and she looked radiant as ever. The actress sported a soothing blue-hued kurta and paired it with pyjamis. Her ensemble was backed by comfort quotient and was something that we could easily slip into on a hot summer day. Her traditional suit was about classic colour-blocking.

Janhvi donned a quarter-sleeved kurta with intricate white-hued prints. Her kurta was long and was enhanced by a flowy silhouette. She teamed it with a pristine white-hued pyjami. She also draped a lightweight white dupatta and rounded off her look with flat sandals.

Her makeup was natural and her impeccable hairdo rounded off her look. Janhvi Kapoor stunned us yet again and we thought that her attire is perfect for college girls, who love to wear ethnic outfits. How did you find her look? Let us know that in the comment section.