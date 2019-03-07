Janhvi Kapoor Looks Absolutely Pretty In A Pink Ethnic Suit

ENGLISH

    About last evening, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport with her father and sister. The actress returned after celebrating her birthday with her family in Varanasi and she looked pretty as ever. Her airport ensemble was something breezy and elegant. Let's decode her outfit and look, which completely mesmerised us.

    So, Janhvi was dressed to perfection in a pink-hued outfit. It was a traditional ensemble and Janhvi absolutely played with the shades of pink. Her kurta was enhanced by a flared silhouette and featured a slit neckline. It was a full-sleeved plain kurta, which she paired with dark pink-coloured palazzo pants. The pyjamas featured asymmetrical hem and ruffled accents.

    The 'Dhadak' actress paired her ensemble with printed juttis, which went well with her ensemble. Her makeup was light and refreshing. It was highlighted by a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar and she carried a grey sling purse with her. We thought Janhvi looked beautiful. So, how did you find Janhvi Kapoor's airport look? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

