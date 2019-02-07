TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Janhvi Kapoor's Ethnic Suit Is What Every Desi Girl Wants
About last night, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in an ethnic suit, which totally caught our attention. The 'Dhadak' star wore a traditional suit and looked beautiful as ever. She wore a humble suit and inspired us to go traditional. Let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Janhvi wore a full-sleeved Patiala suit that was minty blue in colour and was marked by subtle white patterns. It was a short kurta, which she paired with white salwar, which complemented her kurta. Janhvi teamed her suit with a crisp blue dupatta, which went well with her ensemble. It was a beautiful combination and she elevated her style quotient with embellished flats.
The actress accessorised her look with oxidised earrings that spruced up her traditional avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Janhvi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.