Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Elegance In Silk Saree, Aces The Quintessential Indian Look! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The beautiful actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her chic fashion sense. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie Mili and for one of the promotions in Hyderabad, Janhvi sported a quintessential Indian look in a beautiful silk saree. The pretty actress gave a major style goal to everyone for excelling in the traditional ethnic look!

Scroll below to find more about Janhvi Kapoor's classic Indian avatar:

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a diva in the Kanjeevaram silk saree. The traditional silk saree featured lovely silver brocade embroidery work and matching border work. She complimented the heavy zari work saree with a plain silk sleeveless blouse with a classic U-neckline and backless design.

A traditional silk saree is better complimented with traditional gold, Kundan work, Jadau, or even classic pearl jewelry. The Good Luck Jerry star matched her traditional saree look with stone-encrusted jadau jhumka earrings. Janhvi echoed the minimal jewelry look by opting for just statement earrings to complete her ethnic look!

Speaking of her makeup, Janhvi elevated her features with a minimal, natural makeup look. She sported blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, extra-curly lashes, filled brows, and nude lip colour. Her hairdo comprised a center-parted sleek bun accentuated with a white gajra that truly complimented her quintessential Indian avatar!