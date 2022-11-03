Just In
- 1 hr ago Venus Transit In Scorpio On 11 November 2022: Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs
- 2 hrs ago Vidya Balan’s 8 Saree Looks You Must Bookmark To Ace The Desi Style
- 5 hrs ago Ela Bhatt, Well-Known Women's Rights Activist Passes Away At 89: Facts About The Padma Bhushan Recipient
- 6 hrs ago Sara Ali Khan Is A Beauty To Behold In Boho Avatar, Pics!
Don't Miss
- News Monitoring situation in Pakistan: India after Imran Khan shot in the leg during rally
- Finance Miniratna PSU Stock Fixes Record Date For 2nd Interim Dividend, Shares Rally 9%
- Automobiles Svitch Lite XE Foldable Electric Bicycle Launched At Rs 74,999: A Fun Take On Personal Mobility
- Movies Did Naga Chaitanya Secretly Meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu Post Her Myositis Diagnosis? Here’s the truth
- Travel Festival Of A Thousand Stars: From The Land Of The Mother Continent
- Sports PKL: There's no meaning in sport without fans: Puneri Palatan skipper Fazel Atrachali
- Technology Airtel 5G Plus Comes to Bengaluru Airport; Will Jio Follow Suit?
- Education CLAT 2023: Second Sample Paper Out for Registered Candidates; Check details here
Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Elegance In Silk Saree, Aces The Quintessential Indian Look!
The beautiful actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her chic fashion sense. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie Mili and for one of the promotions in Hyderabad, Janhvi sported a quintessential Indian look in a beautiful silk saree. The pretty actress gave a major style goal to everyone for excelling in the traditional ethnic look!
Image: Instagram
Scroll below to find more about Janhvi Kapoor's classic Indian avatar:
Image: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looked like a diva in the Kanjeevaram silk saree. The traditional silk saree featured lovely silver brocade embroidery work and matching border work. She complimented the heavy zari work saree with a plain silk sleeveless blouse with a classic U-neckline and backless design.
Image: Instagram
A traditional silk saree is better complimented with traditional gold, Kundan work, Jadau, or even classic pearl jewelry. The Good Luck Jerry star matched her traditional saree look with stone-encrusted jadau jhumka earrings. Janhvi echoed the minimal jewelry look by opting for just statement earrings to complete her ethnic look!
Image: Instagram
Speaking of her makeup, Janhvi elevated her features with a minimal, natural makeup look. She sported blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, extra-curly lashes, filled brows, and nude lip colour. Her hairdo comprised a center-parted sleek bun accentuated with a white gajra that truly complimented her quintessential Indian avatar!
- bollywood wardrobeVidya Balan’s 8 Saree Looks You Must Bookmark To Ace The Desi Style
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Is A Beauty To Behold In Boho Avatar, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor Birthday Special: 6 Looks By The Diva Reflecting Her Glamorous Style
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Look In Pathaan Or XXX: Return Of Xander Cage - Which One Did You Like?
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Style Evolution Of The Bollywood Badshah Over The Years
- bollywood wardrobeAishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 6 Voguish Looks By The Former Miss World
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, Your Style Guide For Flaunting Animal Print Like B-Town Gals
- bollywood wardrobeHalloween Bash 2022: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, And Others Dress Up As Fictional Characters, Pics!
- women fashion6 Ways To Flaunt Floral Print In Your Everyday Look
- bollywood wardrobeSonam Kapoor’s 5 Stylish Looks In Kaftans Inspire Chic And Comfortable Fashion
- womenLupita Nyong'o Gives Angelic Impression In A Braided Dress At Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday Slays The Indo-Western Style, We Pick 5 Best Looks!