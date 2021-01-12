Just In
- 1 hr ago Mehendi Wale Haath: Sanjana Sanghi Flaunts Her Glam Makeup Look At The Promotions And We Are Smitten!
-
- 2 hrs ago Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Have The Most Awesome Summer Dress Goals For Us
- 2 hrs ago Headache 101: Everything You Need To Know From Causes, Symptoms To Home Remedies, Foods, Yoga Poses And More
- 2 hrs ago Makar Sankranti 2021: Cultural Significance Of Having Khichdi On This Festival
Don't Miss
- Sports Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Vivek Singh slams 64-ball 100 as Bengal beat Jharkhand for second straight win
- Technology Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched In India For Rs. 9,990
- Movies Vivek Oberoi’s Brother-In-Law Aditya Alva Arrested In Connection With Sandalwood Drug Case
- News India's COVID-19 vaccination drive likely to last beyond one year: Health ministry
- Finance 5 Simple Steps To Open NPS Account Using Aadhaar-Based KYC Verification
- Automobiles 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sport Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 15.96 Lakh
- Education HBSE Compartment Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, Class 12 And One-Day Special Exam
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In January 2021
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Small Town Girl Look In A Simple Salwar Kameez In The Poster
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has begun the shooting of her first film of 2021 titled Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai, recently, the first look of the film was unveiled by the film makers that introduced us to Janhvi's character. In the picture, the actress was seen nailing the small town girl look in a printed blue salwar kameez and orange dupatta. The diva's simplicity and elegance absolutely touched our hearts. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.
So, in the poster of her new film, Janhvi Kapoor was seen dressed in a simple blue salwar kameez and looking extremely pretty. Her half-sleeved U-shaped neckline kameez was accentuated by intricate white dotted prints and side slits. She teamed her kameez with loose matching salwar that featured white striped patterns. The Dostana 2 actress draped a bright-orange dupatta in a casual style over her both shoulders. Her dupatta too had white stripes and she completed her look with blue printed flip flops. Janhvi accessorised her look with a pair of tiny jhumkis, a neck piece, bracelets, and ring.
On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A small maroon bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Her hairstyle was also interesting and it suited her character's look. She pulled all her mid-parted tresses to one side and tied it into a braided tail.
We absolutely loved this simple and effortless look of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram