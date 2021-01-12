Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Small Town Girl Look In A Simple Salwar Kameez In The Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has begun the shooting of her first film of 2021 titled Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai, recently, the first look of the film was unveiled by the film makers that introduced us to Janhvi's character. In the picture, the actress was seen nailing the small town girl look in a printed blue salwar kameez and orange dupatta. The diva's simplicity and elegance absolutely touched our hearts. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, in the poster of her new film, Janhvi Kapoor was seen dressed in a simple blue salwar kameez and looking extremely pretty. Her half-sleeved U-shaped neckline kameez was accentuated by intricate white dotted prints and side slits. She teamed her kameez with loose matching salwar that featured white striped patterns. The Dostana 2 actress draped a bright-orange dupatta in a casual style over her both shoulders. Her dupatta too had white stripes and she completed her look with blue printed flip flops. Janhvi accessorised her look with a pair of tiny jhumkis, a neck piece, bracelets, and ring.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A small maroon bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Her hairstyle was also interesting and it suited her character's look. She pulled all her mid-parted tresses to one side and tied it into a braided tail.

We absolutely loved this simple and effortless look of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram