Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Gown Is A Sparkling Handcrafted Masterpiece

Last time, we saw Janhvi Kapoor posed to perfection in a dramatic black gown at Lake Como, where she attended Isha Ambani's official engagement party. And this time, we are stunned to see her in yet another theatrical gown. This particular stunning number was by Manish Malhotra. The designer took to his social media to post Janhvi's images in his attire.

The actress looked dazzling in her gown, which was dipped in a purple shade. We got to admit that Janhvi is experimenting with outfits and her fashion is on the rise. It was kind of an outfit, which could have even intimidated the seasoned fashionistas, but Janhvi seemed so calm and relaxed in it.

It was an off-shouldered piece of art with wispy sleeves extension. Her dress accentuated her slender frame and celebrated Indian designing sensibilities. It was a western number but the meticulous mirror work gave it a bit of traditional touch. The floor-length gown featured a tight bodice and was updated with a flared train. This handcrafted bespoke gown was certainly flowy and inspired a modern Disney princess look.

Janhvi's makeup also spruced up her look. Her makeup was beautifully done with dewy touches. The winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and natural lip shade gave depth to her look. Her chic earrings and ring accessorised her look. The sleek backcombed hairstyle notched up her look to a whole new level.

Well, Janhvi's style is only getting better with time. Don't you think so too? Let us know in the comment section.