Janhvi Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Inspire Us To Up Our Chic Fashion Game With Their Outfits
Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flaunted their off-duty outfits recently. The two actresses were spotted in the city and we thought they looked chic and cute in their respective ensembles. While Janhvi Kapoor wore something white, Alia Bhatt caught our attention with her separates. So, let's decode their attire and looks for some casual fashion inspiration.
Janhvi Kapoor's White Dress
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a long white dress, which we so loved. Ideal for parties and other such informal occasions, her dress was breezy and subtly-done. It was a sleeveless number that was accentuated by subtle floral accents at the hem. Her dress was plain white and the Gunjan Saxena actress teamed her ensemble with a pair of flats. She teamed her ensemble with a patterned blue mask. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Alia Bhatt's Yellow And Blue Outfit
Alia Bhatt was spotted stepping outside her car and gave us a simple summer outfit goal. She looked awesome in her yellow outfit that was subtly-patterned. It was a light cotton number, which the actress paired with a short full-sleeved denim jacket. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of block heels. Alia Bhatt also wore a patterned mask following the Covid-19 pandemic. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.
So, whose look did you like more - Alia Bhatt's or Janhvi Kapoor's? Let us know that.