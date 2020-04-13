Nia Sharma Shares Throwback Picture Flaunting Purple Dress And The Caption Is Absolutely Hilarious!

ENGLISH

    It's been almost a month since we are isolated in our own house due to state-imposed lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic. During these quarantine days, we have been craving for our favourite food from our favourite restaurant and also missing the chance to dress up in our party outfits. Not just us, but it's our celebrities too who have not opened their fashion wardrobe and flaunt their stunning dress since a long time. Talking about the same, recently, Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma took to her Instagram feed to quote what the clothes of her wardrobe must be wondering. She shared a throwback picture where she is seen sporting a gorgeous purple dress. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and find what her fashion wardrobe has to say.

    So, Nia Sharma was decked up in a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline purple dress. Her dress was accentuated by same-hued embellished striped patterns and ruffled layers. On the jewellery front, the Naagin actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, pendant neckpiece, rings, and pink nail paint.

    Coming to the makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nia sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted long curly tresses.

    Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress captioned her post as, 'The clothes in my wardrobe must be wondering if i'm even alive'. Well, that's hilarious but a true fact especially for all the ladies.

    So, what do you think about this purple dress of Nia Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Nia Sharma

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
