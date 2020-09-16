Just In
Daisy Shah’s Formal Attire Is An OOTD But Not Everyone Can Pull It Off Effortlessly Like Her
Daisy Shah slayed it in style recently and gave us a fresh boss lady look with her tailored suit look, which she wore for an event in Dubai. Styled by Trisha Jani, the actress looked amazing in her outfit and her styling was also done meticulously. While most of us have been working at home ever since the pandemic, Daisy Shah actually wanted us to return to our office desks with her outfit or attend formal events. So, let's take a look at her attire and look.
So, the Jai Ho actress wore a lavender suit, which was designed by Ohaila Khan. Her ensemble was crisp and was a bold twist to the suit. Daisy Shah wore a structured full-sleeved blazer that was collared and buttoned. She teamed her jacket with a white top and flared matching bottoms. The bottoms of her outfit also featured a thigh-high slit, which added to the bold quotient. It was a smart outfit but not quite everybody's cup of tea. Daisy nailed the professional look and teamed her ensemble with beige-hued sandals from ALDO.
She upped her look with chic danglers from Bling On By Neeti, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The sleek and long side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Daisy Shah's attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Trisha Jani's Instagram