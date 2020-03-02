Just In
Airport Diaries: Latest Chic Outfits Of The Actresses That Will Give You Jet-Set Goals
Bollywood divas have always been successful in grabbing our attention with their airport looks. While some steal the limelight with their interesting or unusual outfits, some are spotted giving major casual fashion goals in their chic outfits, which we can easily ace. Yesterday, divas including Daisy Shah, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, and Anupriya Goenka were snapped at the airport flaunting their lovely dresses. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.
Daisy Shah In A Pink Maxi
Daisy Shah sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline light-pink hued flared maxi, which was accentuated by white-hued striped patterns. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of brown sandals and carried a red-strapped bag. Daisy pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pink lip shade. The brown-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.
Parineeti Chopra In A Leather Jacket And Denims
Parineeti Chopra donned a classic black tee and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front leather jacket. She paired it with ankle-length blue denim ripped jeans and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Girl On The Train actress ditched the accessories and instead upped her look with stylish black sunglasses and pink lip shade. Parineeti left her curly tresses loose and rounded out her look with a black handbag.
Tabu In A Grey Shirt And Denims
Tabu was spotted at the airport with Kartik Aaryan. She was seen in a pull-up sleeved classic-collar grey shirt, which she teamed with light-blue denim jeans. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress completed her look with white sports shoes and carried a black handbag. With minimal accessory and makeup, Tabu spruced up her look with black-hued reflectors and silver wrist watch. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail.
Anupriya Goenka In A Printed Dress And Colourful Jacket
War movie actress Anupriya Goenka was seen dressed in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline white dress, which featured subtle prints. She layered her dress with a sleeveless hand-crafted jacket that featured multi-hued striped patterns. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and went jewellery-free. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.