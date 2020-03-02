ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airport Diaries: Latest Chic Outfits Of The Actresses That Will Give You Jet-Set Goals

    By
    |

    Bollywood divas have always been successful in grabbing our attention with their airport looks. While some steal the limelight with their interesting or unusual outfits, some are spotted giving major casual fashion goals in their chic outfits, which we can easily ace. Yesterday, divas including Daisy Shah, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, and Anupriya Goenka were snapped at the airport flaunting their lovely dresses. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

    Array

    Daisy Shah In A Pink Maxi

    Daisy Shah sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline light-pink hued flared maxi, which was accentuated by white-hued striped patterns. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of brown sandals and carried a red-strapped bag. Daisy pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pink lip shade. The brown-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

    Array

    Parineeti Chopra In A Leather Jacket And Denims

    Parineeti Chopra donned a classic black tee and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front leather jacket. She paired it with ankle-length blue denim ripped jeans and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Girl On The Train actress ditched the accessories and instead upped her look with stylish black sunglasses and pink lip shade. Parineeti left her curly tresses loose and rounded out her look with a black handbag.

    Array

    Tabu In A Grey Shirt And Denims

    Tabu was spotted at the airport with Kartik Aaryan. She was seen in a pull-up sleeved classic-collar grey shirt, which she teamed with light-blue denim jeans. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress completed her look with white sports shoes and carried a black handbag. With minimal accessory and makeup, Tabu spruced up her look with black-hued reflectors and silver wrist watch. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail.

    Array

    Anupriya Goenka In A Printed Dress And Colourful Jacket

    War movie actress Anupriya Goenka was seen dressed in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline white dress, which featured subtle prints. She layered her dress with a sleeveless hand-crafted jacket that featured multi-hued striped patterns. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and went jewellery-free. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More DAISY SHAH News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue