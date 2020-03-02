Airport Diaries: Latest Chic Outfits Of The Actresses That Will Give You Jet-Set Goals

Daisy Shah In A Pink Maxi Daisy Shah sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline light-pink hued flared maxi, which was accentuated by white-hued striped patterns. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of brown sandals and carried a red-strapped bag. Daisy pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pink lip shade. The brown-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

Parineeti Chopra In A Leather Jacket And Denims Parineeti Chopra donned a classic black tee and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front leather jacket. She paired it with ankle-length blue denim ripped jeans and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Girl On The Train actress ditched the accessories and instead upped her look with stylish black sunglasses and pink lip shade. Parineeti left her curly tresses loose and rounded out her look with a black handbag.

Tabu In A Grey Shirt And Denims Tabu was spotted at the airport with Kartik Aaryan. She was seen in a pull-up sleeved classic-collar grey shirt, which she teamed with light-blue denim jeans. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress completed her look with white sports shoes and carried a black handbag. With minimal accessory and makeup, Tabu spruced up her look with black-hued reflectors and silver wrist watch. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail.