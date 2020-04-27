Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez Latest Turban Picture Reminds Us Of Girl With A Pearl Earring Painting
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has never failed to mesmerise us with her gorgeous looks. From fancy to casual, ethnic to western, the diva has mastered the art of nailing each attire of hers not just on-screen but also off-screen.
Recently, Jacqueline took to her Instagram feed to share a picture from her latest photoshoot. In a brown turban, hoop earrings, and classic shirt, the actress treated her fans with an interesting look of hers, which took away our Monday blues. So, let us take a close look at it and decode it.
Credit-Jacqueline Fernandez
So, Jacqueline Fernandez sported a classic-collar white shirt that was accentuated by light brown-hued striped patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of white-toned hoops and wore a dark brown turban over her head. Minimal base marked by slight contouring spruced up her look. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, curled lashes, mascara, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, red lip liner, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Golden flower added stunning effect to her picture and made it look more interesting.
Credit- Johannes Vermeer, 'Girl With A Pearl Earring' (Photo-via Wikipedia)
We absolutely loved this look of Jacqueline Fernandez and it reminded us of a Girl With A Pearl Earring painting by Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer. It was an oil painting, which had a girl in pearl earrings, blue-hued hairband, nude-toned turban, and dual-toned shirt. Jacqueline's attire and accessory could have been different but her pose was pretty much the same.
It seemed like Jacqueline Fernandez has given a modern interpretation to the famous painting and no doubt, she looked extremely beautiful. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.