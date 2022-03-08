Just In
ITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar And Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet
The glitz and glam of the Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2022 was experienced by fans across the country through social media. Celebs from the television industry to Bollywood - everyone stepped out in their best pieces. We can't wait to tell you who were the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet that brought extra glamour to the event! Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were among the best dressed, apart from Vaani Kapoor and some more.
Take a look!
Alia Bhatt
Looks like Alia Bhatt's lineup has something for every event! She wore a silver saree and matched it with a beautiful looking sleeveless metallic blouse for the award function. She paired this saree with some statement jhumkas and a ring.
Ranveer Singh
The fashion icon of bollywood who never fails to impress us with his different fashionable looks also tried something extremely trendy for the event. From his white shades to the white & black suit paired up with white shoes was looking perfect on the red carpet. The stripes design on his one shoulder just left all the fans fall for him even harder.
Karan Johar
The most fashionable celeb of the bollywood industry, Karan Johar, always has something unique to present on the red carpet. At the ITA awards, he looked extremely stylish with his three piece suit that had a floral print on the blazer. For his red carpet look, he teamed up his outfit with silver chain and black shiny formal shoes.
Vaani Kapoor
She came in with an Indian wear that had a western touch with the fringe details. Her saree had a solid black drape with sequin work on the border and the blouse. She chose to go minimal allowing the saree to be the centre of attraction. Her glam ready saree was simply breath-taking on the red carpet.
Helly Shah
The one-shoulder gown had its moment on the red carpet. The floor length gown had a floral print on the sides of it which made this outfit a work of art from the designer. Her sleek hair with soft makeup look and minimal jewellery looked elegant for the red carpet.
Who do you think was the best in your opinion?
