So, Isha Ambani Repeats Her Lehenga At Armaan Jain's Wedding And We Love The Idea Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Isha Ambani is the latest celebrity, who inspired us to repeat our wedding outfit. Recently, she attended Armaan Jain's wedding with mother, Nita Ambani and opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. And well, this is the same lehenga, she wore a couple of months ago for cousin, Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding festivities. So, let's decode her lehenga, which she repeated.

So, Isha Ambani was a picture of elegance in her powder pink floral ghagra. Her attire was exquisitely embroidered and featured floral accents. The embroidered patterns were formed with crystals, silk threads, and sequins. She paired it with a short jacket blouse that came alive with floral corsages and she draped a translucent organza dupatta with her traditional attire.

While her attire was the same but her jewellery game was different. On previous occasion, Isha Ambani spruced up her look with an intricate diamond choker neckpiece and complementing earrings. However, this time, she upped her stylish avatar with emerald earrings and neckpiece. Last time, her makeup was more towards the muted side but this time, the makeup was more radiant with magenta lip shade and dewy cheekbones. So, how did you find Isha Ambani's lehenga? Let us know that.