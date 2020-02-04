ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    So, Isha Ambani Repeats Her Lehenga At Armaan Jain's Wedding And We Love The Idea

    By
    |

    Isha Ambani is the latest celebrity, who inspired us to repeat our wedding outfit. Recently, she attended Armaan Jain's wedding with mother, Nita Ambani and opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. And well, this is the same lehenga, she wore a couple of months ago for cousin, Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding festivities. So, let's decode her lehenga, which she repeated.

    So, Isha Ambani was a picture of elegance in her powder pink floral ghagra. Her attire was exquisitely embroidered and featured floral accents. The embroidered patterns were formed with crystals, silk threads, and sequins. She paired it with a short jacket blouse that came alive with floral corsages and she draped a translucent organza dupatta with her traditional attire.

    While her attire was the same but her jewellery game was different. On previous occasion, Isha Ambani spruced up her look with an intricate diamond choker neckpiece and complementing earrings. However, this time, she upped her stylish avatar with emerald earrings and neckpiece. Last time, her makeup was more towards the muted side but this time, the makeup was more radiant with magenta lip shade and dewy cheekbones. So, how did you find Isha Ambani's lehenga? Let us know that.

    More ISHA AMBANI News

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue