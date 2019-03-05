Need Closet Goals? Take A Look At Ileana D' Cruz's Mustard Separates Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ileana D' Cruz radiated some summery vibes with her latest outfit. The actress was spotted with her husband and looked pretty in her separates. She opted for a breezy outfit, which looked smart and was something one could totally try. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, the gorgeous actress wore a half-sleeved cropped blouse that featured a bateau neckline and was flowy. She paired it with a flared skirt, which was subtly pleated and absolutely exuded boho vibes. Her long skirt was also enhanced by asymmetrical hem. Ileana's dress was dipped in a mustard hue and was accentuated by eco-friendly vibes. She teamed her ensemble with floral Kolhapuris, which totally went well with her outfit.

Ileana's look was minimally done and she carried a tassle bag and shades with her. Her makeup was nude-toned and the middle-parted ponytail complemented her style. We thought Ileana's outfit was perfect for an evening outing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.