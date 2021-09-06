Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif, And Shikha Talsania Have Dress Goals For Almost Any Occasion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yes, we all love wearing dresses but different occasions demand different dresses. So, if you want some dress ideas for various events, we have got you covered. Katrina Kaif, Shikha Talsania, and Huma Qureshi gave us dress goals. They flaunted awesome dresses, which had our attention and we have decoded their outfits for you.

Picture Source: Instagram

Katrina Kaif's Floral Dress For Casual Outings

Out to meet your friends or walking through lanes of some tropical city, or just staying at home and celebrating nothingness? Well, if you want to dress up for casual occasions, Katrina Kaif's dress is ideal for you. Splashed in purple hue and with yellow-toned floral accents, Katrina looked impressive in her dress. Her dress was off-shouldered and asymmetrical. The diva kept her jewellery game minimal and the makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Sagar mohite

Shikha Talsania's Yellow Dress For Formal Events

For Potluck on SonyLiv promotions, Shikha Talsania gave us a dress goal. She wore a yellow dress that was sleeveless and featured plunging neckline. It was a wrapped dress with overlapping detail and featured a sharp slit. Her dress was designed by Bennu Sehgall and she paired her dress with a pair of golden heels that went well with her dress. She notched up her look with delicate gold-toned accessories that came from Inaya. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Shikha was styled by Who Wore What When and she slayed it. Her dress is ideal for formal events and parties.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Huma Qureshi's Fringe Dress For Disco Nights

Yes, we understand because of the pandemic, our discotheque nights are a lot less or almost over but for future high-voltage parties, Huma Qureshi's fringe dress is perfect for you. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore a plunging-neckline dress that was accentuated by feathered sleeves and tassels detailing. It was a bold number and so not quite anyone's cup of tea. She paired her dress with peep-hole sandals. The intricate diamond earrings and rings came from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The neat high ponytail completed her look.

So, whose stunning dress and look you loved the most? Do let us know that in the comment section.