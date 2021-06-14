Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi Gets Us Party-Ready With Her Black Separates For Under Rs 5K Only! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Huma Qureshi has been on a non-stop slaying spree as she is promoting her drama series titled Maharani. She has been coming up with some very chic outfits and treating us with her interesting avatars. For the latest promotional round, she got dressed up in black separates and made big stunning statement. Her outfit looked very classy and perfect to slay at parties. Also, the price of her dress is under 5K and one can easily afford it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Huma Qureshi was seen sporting black separates, which came from the label Lea Clothing Co. The two-piece set consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel crop blazer and faux leather A-line mini skirt, having overlapped style. The cost of her blazer top is Rs. 2790 while her sassy skirt is priced at Rs. 2190, that equals to Rs. 4980 approximately. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Army Of The Dead actress teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed shimmering heels, that came from Christian Louboutin. The other interesting part about her entire look was her earrings. She opted for golden star-shaped earrings and a metallic ring from Valliyan. The black nail paint, complemented her look and matched with her outfit.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Huma slightly contoured and sharply highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, eye-soothing pink-hued eyeshadow, mascara, a tint of pink blush, and red lip tint, elevated her look. Huma pulled back her sleek highlighted tresses into a high ponytail and wrapped a thick hair strand of her ponytail around the base, that upped the style quotient.

We absolutely loved this outfit of Huma Qureshi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Huma Qureshi's Instagram