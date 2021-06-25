Film Promotions: Huma Qureshi And Rasika Dugal Exude Royalty In Their Blue Outfits; Who Looked More Stunning? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Film promotions are the best events where we get to see our favourite Bollywood actresses slaying in their different stunning outfits in style. These days actresses Huma Qureshi and Rasika Dugal are making headlines for their promotional looks. For the recent round, the two opted for stylish blue outfits and exuded royal vibes. While Huma looked sassy in her slit gown, Rasika gave party goals in her tiered dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked more stunning.

Huma Qureshi In A Blue Slit Gown

For the latest promotional round of Maharani, Huma Qureshi was decked up in a quarter-sleeved royal blue satin gown designed by Bennu Sehgal. Her wrap around gorgeous gown -featured buttoned-down detailing and a thigh-high front slit. The matching band-type knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her gown with white heels from the label Lyn. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings from The House Of MBj and rings from Itee by Neha Goyal. Huma let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, winged black eyeliner, light eyeshadow, mascara, a lot of highlighter, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Rasika Dugal In A Blue Tiered Dress

For her web series Out Of Love season 2 promotions, Rasika Dugal opted for a bishop-sleeved wide-collar buttoned-down shirt dress, which came from the label House Of Three. Her midi dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and one tier-detailing. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her A-line dress with transparent heels and upped her look with a neckpiece. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows, light eye makeup, and red lip tint.

So, whose blue dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram