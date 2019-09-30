Housefull 4 Divas Kriti Sanon And Kriti Kharbanda Up Their Style Quotient With These Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The promotions of Sajid Nadiadwala's fourth instalment of Housefull series kick-started last week. The stars of Housefull 4 are enthusiastically geared up for the promotions and it's quite visible with their recent photoshoot.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted together for their stunning photoshoot in Mumbai, where the leading ladies took all the limelight with their fashionable outfits. While Kriti Sanon looked stylish in a printed wrap dress, Kriti Kharbanda impressed us with her purple skirt-top set. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode them.

Kriti Sanon In A Printed Wrap Dress

Kriti Sanon looked extremely stylish in a sleeveless plunging neckline off-shoulder black mini dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her dress was accentuated by multi-hued exotic prints and ruffled hem. She completed her look with a pair of black net ankle boots, which looked classy. The Luka Chuppi actress accessorised her look with golden-toned hoops by Valliyan Jewellery and rings by Minerali store. She further upped her look with bracelets, which came from Luxury Jewelry by Bansri Mehta. Kriti Sanon left her mid-parted blonde wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Kriti Kharbanda In A Purple Skirt-Top

Kriti Kharbanda caught all our attention in a purple two-piece set, which came from label Deme Love. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her outfit consisted of a rolled-up sleeve classic collar plunging neckline knotted crop top and a dramatic mini skirt, which had heavy feather detailing. She completed her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of silver-toned laced up stilettos. Kriti accessorised her look with silver drop earrings by Minerali and rings by Mirakin. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress left her mid-parted long wavy blonde tresses loose. Kriti Kharbanda spruced up her look with minimal base marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Kriti Sanon looked a class apart in mini printed dress while Kriti Kharbanda stunned us with her purple outfit.

Whose outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.