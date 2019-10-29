Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: Five Times The Actress Slayed It In Style And Impressed Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 29th October 1988, actress Kriti Kharbanda made her Bollywood debut with 2006 film Raaz: Reboot but she garnered recognition for her impressive work in 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. And since then, there has been no turning back for the actress. On the fashion front also, Kriti has left us stunned with her amazing fashion statements. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find the actress's feed lit up with diverse fashion photoshoots and her outfits are definitely worth investing in. So, as Kriti Kharbanda turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her best recent outfits from ethnics to western on her birthday.

Kriti Kharbanda In Light-Green Co-ords For the recent promotional round of Housefull 4, Kriti Kharbanda sported light-green hued co-ords and looked stunning. Her co-ord set consisted of a one-shoulder full-sleeved crop top, which was accentuated by thin vertical stripes. She teamed it with a matching mini skirt. Her skirt featured a semi-circle cut on one side, which added a stylish quotient. The Pagalpanti actress ditched accessories and upped her look with light pink nail paint. She left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose and slightly curled them from the ends. Kriti sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kriti Kharbanda In Breezy Shirt-Hot Pants Co-ords For another promotional round of Housefull 4, Kriti Kharbanda opted for a white breezy shirt-hot pants co-ord set, which was enhanced by yellow, blue and green colours. Her co-ord set consisted of a yellow bralette and matching hot pants. Her hot pants featured slight tassels on the hemline and two side pockets. The Guest iin London actress paired her ensemble with a rolled-up sleeved up-collar open-button long shirt. Kriti completed her look with a pair of yellow stilettos. She left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kriti Kharbanda In An Ivory Colourful Embellished Lehenga In one of the promotional rounds, Kriti Kharbanda radiated festive vibes with a beautiful ivory lehenga, which was accentuated by colourful embellishments and golden horizontal stripes. She teamed it with a strappy sweetheart plunging neckline matching blouse. Her net dupatta was also beautiful. It was dipped in orange hue and was enhanced by a tulle corazon cutwork. The Googly actress accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic chandelier earrings, which featured pearl drop detailing. Kriti pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, shining eye shadow, and fuchsia pink lip shade elevated her look. Kriti Kharbanda In A Yellow Blazer Dress For Housefull 4 promotions in Delhi, Kriti Kharabanda donned a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel six-buttoned double-breasted sunshine yellow blazer dress, which was accentuated by overlap detailing. She completed her look with a pair of pointed matching stilettos. The Veerey Ki Wedding actress upped her look with multiple rings. Kriti pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Kriti Kharbanda looked a class apart in her yellow blazer dress. Kriti Kharbanda In Denim Dungarees Kriti Kharbanda pulled off her denim look stylishly. She donned a strapless pink bralette and teamed it with an open-button ankle-length light blue boyfriend denim dungarees. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Chehre actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops, a stylish choker neckpiece, a chain, and multiple rings. She painted her nails pink, which went well with her look. Kriti left her mid-parted wavy highlighted tresses loose and opted for slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, light pink eye shadow, soft blush, and lip shade.

Kriti Kharbanda stunningly pulled off her each outfit and we absolutely loved it. What are your thoughts on her fashionable outfits. Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda! Keep slaying your fashion games!

All Pic Credits: Kriti Kharbanda