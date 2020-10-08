Hina Khan Or Swara Bhasker, Who Pulled Off The Cool Denim Separates Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Hina Khan has entered the Bigg Boss house, she has been treating us with her gorgeous looks in different outfits. For her latest appearance, the actress opted for a denim-on-denim look and looked impressive. Flaunting dark and light denim separates, the actress won the Instagram with her stunning pictures.

Well, Hina's outfit was definitely awesome but it also reminded us of Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who sported the exact same dress by the same designer during the promotions of her film Flesh. So, let us take a close look at the denim-on-denim look of both the actresses and find who pulled it off better with utmost style.

Hina Khan In Denim Separates

For her latest appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan opted for dark and light denim separates from the label Mellow Drama. Her separates consisted of a high-neck crop top, which was accentuated by high-low volume sleeves and frayed details and metal zipper detailing at the front. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she teamed her denim top with matching high-waist pencil skirt highlighting the same design. The Hacked actress completed her look with a pair of silver heels from Fyor India and upped her look with minimal jewellery. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, aqua-blue hued winged eyeliner highlighted cheekbones, and nude-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Hina let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses.

Swara Bhasker In Denim Separates

On the day two of Flesh promotions, Swara Bhasker was decked up in exact same dark and light denim separates, which consisted of a crop top and skirt. Her outfit too came from Mellow Drama and she teamed it with a pair of grey shoes from Burberry. Styled by Divya Saini, the Rasbhari actress accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail.

So, what do you think about this denim outfit of the actresses? Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Swara Bhasker