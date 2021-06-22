Taapsee Pannu’s Russian Holiday Includes Stunning Sarees, Pyjama Sets, And Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Taapsee Pannu is travelling in Russia with her sister, Shagun Pannu. The Haseen Dillruba actress has not only been giving us travel goals but also travel wardrobe inspiration. Well, Taapsee made sarees look like the most convincing travel wear with her stunning sarees. However, she also flaunted gorgeous dresses and pyjama sets - which according to us is what your travel wardrobe must have. So, let's talk about Taapsee's travel wear from her Russian holiday.

Taapsee Pannu's Blue And Yellow Saree

The Pink actress made a strong case for blue and yellow saree that featured a radiant yellow blouse with intricate patterns in red floral tones and the drape was dark-blue in colour with subtle floral accents and striped pattern on the palla. Her saree came from the label, Chidiyaa. She paired her stunning saree with white-hued sports shoes, which went well with her saree. She upped her look with statement sleek danglers and a classic watch. Taapsee also wore round-framed shades to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and the curly copper bun completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu's Blue Dress

One of the first pictures, she posted from her trip was the dark-blue dress. The actress wore a bateau-neckline dress that was half-sleeved and featured a subtle slit. Her dress was accentuated by a striking floral accent and she teamed her attire with white sports shoes. Posed on a kid's scooter, she looked cheerful and carried a purse in a cross-bodied style. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Taapsee Pannu's Blue And Printed Saree

Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in her saree, which she flaunted on the streets of St. Petersburg. Her saree was ivory-hued with intricate black-toned patterns and golden border. She teamed her saree with a dark-blue blouse that colour-blocked her saree. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. Taapsee spruced up her look with silver bangles and cat-eyed black frames. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the curly bun completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu's Pyjama Set

Taapsee Pannu stayed at a cute Airbnb Home at St. Petersburg. The actress wore a pyjama set, which was pale pink in colour. Her attire featured a satin pyjama top and matching pyjamas with black stripe. She looked stunning in her attire and her makeup was light with natural sunlight glowing up her face. She made a softly-curled ponytail bun to round out her look.

So, which outfit of Taapsee Pannu did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram