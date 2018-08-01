Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: What Made Her Step Up Her Fashion Game?

Like most of the Bollywood outsiders, Taapsee Pannu didn't have a conventional career graph. She studied engineering and then pursued MBA. Yes, she has the skills to design an app and she has announced her own app too today. But she changed her stream altogether and went in for modelling. In 2008, she couldn't win the Miss India title, but she bagged the Miss Fresh Face and Miss Beautiful Skin title. After a brief period of time spent modelling, Taapsee became an actress and joined the South Indian film industry.

Well, it sounds like a cakewalk but it is most definitely not. It is quite a task to fit in and then to carve a niche for yourself in the industry marked by cut-throat competition. The actress after establishing herself in the South Indian film industry, got her first Bollywood offer in the form of 'Chashme Baddoor'. Post that, we noticed Taapsee off-screen more than before. Sure, we found her cute, vivacious, and a fresh face then but we weren't really wooed by her.

Apart from her films, initially her fashion sense wasn't that great too. Her attires were 'okays' and she wasn't always posed to wow. She was a regular with a slightly more expressive face than her contemporaries. But the actress, who revealed that she was a tomboy, slowly and steadily started taking an interest in fashion. In an industry driven by how you look, Tapasee felt it necessary to revamp her wardrobe.

While, she was in a quest to score more Bolly films and look more stunning, the game-changing project came her way. The movie was 'Pink', where she not only got to work with Amitabh Bachchan but she also delivered an outstanding performance.

Come success, and she had more events to grace and she certainly got opportunities to be a showstopper for the leading designers. Obviously, she had to step up her fashion game. So, she followed trends but at the same time she promoted age-old traditions. So be it baggy pyjamas or sexy separates or ethnic silk sarees, Taapsee managed to look ravishing in every attire of hers. She actually won HT Style Award twice in a row.

She also like Kangana Ranaut, had such a stunning transformation that she is now a fashion icon. But seriously, what it takes for an outsider to stand apart from the rest? We can't solely say that good movies or the content-driven roles are the reason. Because, during the period of not-filming, it is celeb's activity or fashion that is going to make him or her still popular.

And in the world of star kids, who get leading magazine covers right after their debut movie, already have a stylist, and big fashion designers designing for them, it gets even more tough for a fresher to make it large. They truly have to work extra hard, observe more, and are in a constant pressure to wear something that will leave a mark.

Taapsee did it all. She did more character-driven films such as 'Naam Shabana' and 'Mulk' but did her fashion come to stagnancy? No, not at all. In fact, Taapsee, now that she has acquired a stage in her career, where she can breath, has started experimenting more.

From her Audrey Hepburn look to the black swimsuit for Maxim cover to the quirky vibrant yellow pantsuit, fashionably also, she is unstoppable. She always looks so different and can don many avatars. Yes, today you can imagine her in quirky outfits, handwoven saris, and something as simple as a tee and a pair of jeans.

She has become a role model for so many women and that too for women of all ages and tastes. Most of all, she made women believe that their style game and performance (whatever you do) in any point of life, can have a meteoric rise, provided that you work hard and play your cards well.

So, on her birthday, let's celebrate Taapsee Pannu as an inspiring style icon, who can take whatever comes her way and rock it too.