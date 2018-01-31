LFW SR' 18: Taapsee Pannu Walked The Ramp For Ritu Kumar With Sass And Elegance

Taapsee Pannu turns SHOWSTOPPER for Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week 2018; Watch Video | Boldsky

Taapsee Pannu walked as a celebrity showstopper for ace designer Ritu Kumar at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

The stunning actress looked exquisitely beautiful in a black bohemian outfit by the designer. The lace black blouse with the printed outfit and black shorts looked pretty amazing. Taapsee has the capability to carry every kind of attire with all her sass and this time too, she fired up the ramp in the asymmetrical outfit.

Taapsee wore a black belt and ankle length platform boots along with the outfit. To accessorize the look, the actress chose a thin necklace and a wide choker. Beautiful would be an understatement to describe such a pretty look.

The sassy lady walked with an attitude filled with perfection and slayed it completely. She also walked the ramp with the designer and the other models who were too donning the super amazing collection.

Did you like her look? Let us know in the comment section.