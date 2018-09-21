Subscribe to Boldsky
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments Of This Year

By
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor

Be it rain, hail, or sunshine, Kareena Kapoor Khan's stardom, and fan following has never got affected. She is a clear favourite for magazine covers and also as a showstopper for top designers. However, this year, we also saw her giving yet another brilliant performance in 'Veere Di Wedding'. She has dazzled us with her presence both on-screen and off-screen.

Kareena's fashion game has wowed us too. She is one of the rarest stars, who keeps it simple at the airport and still her airport fashion statement is so talked about. The actress is also the top fashion icon for women of all ages. She is full of surprises and you can always be sure of the fact that Kareena will leave you jaw-dropped. Her style sensibility is diverse and her wardrobe is eclectic.

This year, she has fashionably wowed us. So, on her birthday, let's take a look at her top fashion moments:

The Vogue Magazine Cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first actress to be chosen to grace Vogue's cover this year. She graced the cover, wearing a sizzling golden-hued metallic dress. It was a bold number and she teamed it with minimal accessories. Not only the cover, her other photoshoot pictures were also equally amazing and had us falling head over heels in love with her.

The Showstopper Moment With Kartik Aaryan

Kareena sashayed down the ramp with Kartik Aaryan for Manish Malhotra's show, which took place in Singapore. The diva wore a floral traditional attire, which was enhanced by pastel hues. Her lehenga featured a sheer applique bodice and the skirt was enhanced by beautiful embroidery. She teamed her ensemble with a light purple-hued dupatta.

Kareena's Checkered Dress

The diva can don a classy avatar when she has to. This bateau-neckline number of hers was reminiscent of the 50s fashion. It was a full-sleeved dress and was highlighted by checkered pattern. She wore a black-hued belt to accentuate her slender frame. Kareena completed her look with black pumps, an impeccable bun, and a dewy hairstyle.

The Traditional Bride

Kareena was the ultimate showstopper for Vikram Phadnis' show, which happened in Doha. The actress walked gracefully down the ramp in an elaborate lehenga. She wore a beautiful pink-hued number, which was intricately embroidered and was enhanced by gota patti work. She teamed her look with complementing dupatta and also wore heavy jewellery to accentuate her look.

The Iconic Pantsuit

For 'Veere Di Wedding' promotions, Kareena Kapoor wore an all-purple hued pantsuit, which not only upped her fashion game but also shut down the haters, who trolled her for photoshopped shoot. Her attire came from Dhruv Kapoor and the vintage brooch was by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena teamed her bra-top with bossy pants and structured jacket. She was a vision to behold.

The Party Look

Kareena had quite a party moment with her girls gang. She wore a one-shouldered sequinned dress for the occasion, which was contrasted by beige-hued sheer fabric. Her attire of the night was asymmetrical and we also loved her feathered headgear. Her makeup was dewy and her cheekbones were accentuated by pink touches.

The Pink Lehenga At Sonam's Wedding

Kareena's pink lehenga at Sonam's wedding was one of the best outfits. It was intricately embellished by silver work. Her lehenga quite evidently had floral inspiration and she paired it with a light pink dupatta. Kareena wore heavy jhumkas with her ensemble and kept her makeup light. The impeccably done bun rounded off her look.

The Colour-blocked Sari Look

Kareena looked super gorgeous in her sari, which was designed by Masaba Gupta. She wore it for Lokmat Awards and looked impressive. She paired her mustard yellow-hued sari with a shiny pink quarter-sleeved blouse. Her sari was also accentuated by pink-hued borders. Kareena kept her makeup minimal and notched it up with a black bindi. She wore intricately done earrings and spruced up her look with a bun.

Kareena's Sunshine Dress

For an event in Delhi, Kareena looked like a ray of sunshine in her mustard yellow kaftan-styled dress. She wore a quarter-sleeved dress that was knotted at the front. Her skirt was pleated and marked by asymmetrical hemline. Her look was spruced up by a bun and metallic studs. She paired her look with beige-hued pumps.

Kareena's Pristine White Outfit

Kareena wore this earthy full-sleeved attire, which was breathable and enhanced by sharp collar and a side wispy belt. She teamed it with complementing bottoms and embellished juttis. Kareena teamed her look with oxidised danglers and her makeup was highlighted by heavy kohl and subtle pink lip shade.

The Golden Attire

Kareena's ensemble at Sonam's reception took everyone by surprise. It was the most experimental attire of the night and Kareena looked utterly resplendent. She wore a metallic sequinned blouse and paired it with an absolutely radiant skirt that was heavily brushed by metallic accents. Her sheer golden dupatta with intricate border rounded off her look.

Kareena's Statement Piece

Kareena was breathtaking as she sashayed down the ramp in Falguni & Shane Peacock's statement number. Her lehenga was dipped in golden hue and was beautifully embellished. It was also meticulously sequinned and Kareena teamed it with a feather-inspired dupatta. The lady looked out of this world.

