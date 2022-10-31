Just In
Halloween Bash 2022: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, And Others Dress Up As Fictional Characters, Pics!
There is no stopping to B-Town parties. After back-to-back Diwali bashes, Bollywood is now ready for Halloween! Famous celebs including Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others attended Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party on Saturday, in Mumbai. From Poo of K3G to Disney Princess Jasmine, Stars dressed up in iconic fictional characters for the spooky bash!
Here's a list of celebs who impressed us with their dramatic Halloween looks:
Ananya Panday
The gorgeous Ananya Panday looked chic as Poo from Karan Johar's most loved movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Ananya donned a pink crop top, and beige skirt, and carried a mini handbag to complete her diva look.
Sara Ali Khan
Rock star babe, that's what Sara Ali khan's Halloween party look was all about! She chose a studded corset-style top and a black leather skirt to add an edgy look. Sara flaunted smoky eyes makeup and black hue accessories including a shoulder bag and boots to complete her punk babe avatar.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor attended the Halloween bash as Morticia Addams from the hit television series, the Addams Family. She wore a body-hugging off-shoulder black dress and elevated the Morticia look with bold red lips and middle-parted open tresses.
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan opted for a punk rockstar look for the spooky Halloween bash. He chose an all-black ensemble that included a distressed tee, black denim, and a silver jacket. Aryan defined his special Halloween look with kohl-rimmed eyes.
Shanaya Kapoor
The pretty shanaya Kapoor was dressed up as a princess and picked a lovely beige off-shoulder silk dress as her Halloween get-up. She accentuated her regal look with a tiara and satin gloves.
Navya Nanda
Navya Nanda opted for a Disney princess Jasmine look for Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party. She looked stunning in a blouse crop top and harem pants, Navya elevated the desert princess look with a tiara, blue beads pendant chain, and golden slippers.
Ahan Shetty
Tadap movie actor Ahan Shetty looked dapper as a super soldier wearing black casuals. He elevated the macho look with fake weapons.
Bhumi Pednekar
Rakshabandhan movie actress Bhumi Pednekar was dressed up as Donatella Versace in a black co-ord set with a Versace print. She replicated Donatella's signature look with blonde hair, and glossy makeup, and carried the Versace handbag.
Giorgia Andriani
Model and Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani picked a gothic look for the Halloween bash. Giorgia donned a corset-style dress elevated with silver chains. She flaunted glossy makeup and prominent bold red lips.
