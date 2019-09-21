Ranveer Singh's Yellow And Orange Traditional Attire Is A Visual Treat

ENGLISH

    The Gully Boy actor, Ranveer Singh has given us many fashion statements with his quirky outfits. Be it casuals or traditionals, he is one actor in Bollywood, who proudly flaunts his bizarre fashion sense and trust us, it suits his charming personality. Recently, Ranveer was snapped outside a studio in Mumbai and he gave us yet another fashion moment with a yellow-red traditional outfit. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

    So, Ranveer Singh was seen in a full-sleeved yellow kurta, which was accentuated by intricate red prints. He teamed his yellow kurta with mandarin collar half asymmetrical waistcoat. The coat was enhanced by yellow and red hues. The quirky pink-white brooch added to the fashion quotient. He teamed his ensemble with plain white pyjamas and completed his look with casual black kolhapuri slippers.

    The interesting fact about his look was that he highlighted part of his hair with blonde colour, which matched with his attire. Well Ranveer Singh always gives us something unique to look forward to. Ranveer accessorised his look with golden-toned rings, which went well with his look.

    Ranveer Singh absolutely left no stone unturned in adding quirky angle to his traditional look. And we all know, he is one of the rarest celebs, who can carry such looks with perfection.

    On the work-front, Ranveer will be seen in an upcoming sports-drama film, 83 opposite his wife, Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on 10 April.

    What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh's traditional look? Do let us know in the comment section.

