Yami Gautam Looks As Fresh As A Flower In Her Multi-colour Printed Dresses In Her Latest Covershoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Yami Gautam undeniably has a beautiful face and charming personality. Be it ethnic or western, whichever outfit she picks for any event or for just casual outings, she truly sends positive and cheerful vibes to the people around her. Recently, the Bala actress turned cover star for the Cosmopolitan India magazine's latest issue and treated us with her lovely look. Dressed in multi-colour printed dresses, Yami looked as fresh and pretty as a flower. So, let us take a close look at her both dress and decode it for fashion goals.

Yami Gautam In A Printed Shirt Dress

So, in the cover picture, Yami Gautam was seen decked up in a classic-collar buttoned-down shirt dress, which came from Dhruv Kapoor's label. Her shirt was accentuated by intricate and different red and white prints on the upper half and brown-hued floral accents on the bottom half. Styled by Zunaili Malik, Uri: The Surgical Strike actress', shirt dress also featured loose sleeves that added fashion quotient to her look. The black leather belt that came from the label Ritu Kumar cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Yami went jewellery-free. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose.

Yami Gautam In A Printed Jumpsuit

Yami Gautam sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline jumpsuit, which came from Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection. Her dress was accentuated by intricate multi-colour patterns. Styled by Zunaili Malik, she teamed her suit with a thin brown-hued knotted belt by Ritu Kumar that added structure to her attire. The Ginny Weds Sunny actress upped her look with a brown and cream-hued handcuff that came from Lara Morakhia's label. She let loose her side-parted layered messy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade.

We really liked this shirt dress and jumpsuit of Yami Gautam and it seemed perfect for mid-week casual outings. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic credits: Yami Gautam's Instagram