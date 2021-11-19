ENGLISH

    Genelia Deshmukh’s Understated Or Festive Saree; Which Saree Of Hers Do You Like?

    By
    |

    If you need saree inspiration, you can take cues from Genelia Deshmukh. We have decoded her saree looks for you and while, one saree of hers was understated and ideal for formal events, the other saree was about embellished tones and intricate patterns. She was styled by Who Wore What When and she convinced us to drape a saree this weekend. Let's talk about her saree style for some fashion inspiration.

    Genelia Deshmukh's Understated Saree

    Genelia Deshmukh looked stunning in her understated saree, which was mustard-hued and pleated in a semi-formal style. Her saree was accentuated by white-toned floral accents and she teamed her saree with a white shirt that was bandhgala and featured folded sleeves. She paired her saree with golden heels and she accessorised her look with statement gold-toned studs and complementing dainty rings. Her jewellery came from Juñisa. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Genelia Deshmukh's Embellished Black Saree

    Genelia Deshmukh gave us a festive saree look too with her saree. She wore a colour-blocked saree that came from RI Ritu Kumar. Her saree featured black base and gold embellished stripes. Impeccably-draped, her saree was marked by colourful patterned detailing and maroon border. She teamed her saree with an elaborately-done floral embroidered blouse with mirror-work. She notched up her look with a set of stunning black glass bangles, a dainty ring, an intricate nose ring, and dazzling gemstone-studded heavy danglers. Her jewellery was from My Motifs. The makeup was upped by maroon nail lacquer. Muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, kohl with pink eye shadow, and a tiny red bindi elevated her style quotient. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

    So, which saree style of Genelia Deshmukh did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani

    Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 19:18 [IST]
    Close