Genelia Deshmukh Gives Us Stylish Denim inspiration With Her Photoshoot
Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh's Instagram feed boasts her impeccable fashion sense. Of late, Genelia had also walked the ramp in a stunning red traditional outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. So, be it the fashion photoshoots or her family trip pictures, the actress consistently keeps her fans updated with her stylish outfits. Recently, Genelia shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she flaunted an all-denim look and gave us a laidback yet classy look. So, let's take a close look at her denim attire and decode it.
So, Genelia Deshmukh's denim attire consisted of a top, jacket, and jeans. The actress looked flawless in her folded-sleeved crop denim jacket, which she paired with a casual plunging neckline plain white top. She paired her ensemble with frayed hem highly distressed jeans. However, not just her attire, her accessory game was awesome too.
The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress accessorised her look with a layered long silver-toned necklace, bracelet and ring, which came from the label Silver House. Her oxidised silver jewellery definitely notched up her stylish look. Her makeup game was also strong. The actress spruced up her look with a minimal base makeup that was highlighted by contoured nose and cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes with mascara, and matte pink lip shade. Genelia D' Souza left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and posed effortlessly for the camera.
We really loved Genelia's inspiring denim look. What are your thoughts? Do let us know in the comment section.
All Pic Credits: Genelia Deshmukh