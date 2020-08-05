Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza: Her 5 Fashion Moments That Proves She Is An Absolute Stunner Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 5 August 1987, Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza has always caught our attention with her charming personality and beautiful looks. Though the actress has taken a break from films but she keeps us updated with her Instagram feed. From posting lovely pictures with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and children Riaan and Rahyl to treating us with her fashion shoots, the diva's Instagram feed is worth-watching. The actress has highly impressed us with her fashion sense. It's unique and extraordinary. So, as Genelia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her recent outfits that proved she is an absolute stunner.

Genelia D’Souza In A Yellow Ensemble Genelia D'Souza donned a full-sleeved yellow flared ensemble, which came from the label Deepthee. Her ensemble featured subtle dotted prints and asymmetrical hem. She teamed it with matching churidar bottoms and completed her look with a pair of flip flops. The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, an exquisite necklace, and a bangle. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude-pink lip shade. Genelia D’Souza In A Dramatic-Sleeved Dress Genelia D'Souza sported a plain black bodycon mini dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued dramatic sleeves. She teamed her dress with a pair of multi-strapped black heels and went for minimal jewellery. The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. Genelia D’Souza In A Blue Feathery Dress Genelia D'Souza was decked up in a sleeveless blue-hued dress, which was accentuated by 3D patterns and long tassels at the border. She layered her dress with a bishop-sleeved cream-hued shiny tee and completed her look with a pair of black heels. The Force actress upped her look with a bracelet and enhanced her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Genelia pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail. Genelia D’Souza In A Peach Saree Genelia D'Souza was dressed in a light-hued peach saree by Monika Nidhii and looked graceful in it. It was a simple saree that featured black dotted prints at the border. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, she draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a sleeveless halter-neck delicate matching blouse, which was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns. The Chance Pe Dance actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and adorned her tresses with beautiful hair pins. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Genelia D’Souza In A Red Pantsuit Genelia D'Souza gave formal fashion goals in a dark red pant suit and looked a class apart. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and matching pants. She layered her blazer with a breezy white top and completed her look with a pair of pointed peach-hued heels. The Life Partner actress notched up her look with silver-toned studs and bracelet and let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Genelia D'Souza? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Genelia D'Souza!

Pic Credits: Genelia D'Souza