Gauri Khan Gave Us A Brand New Brunch-wear Inspiration With This Outfit

Forever stylish, Gauri Khan was spotted at Sancho's House in Bandra and she looked super fabulous in a black outfit. Gauri kept it simple and gave her sporty avatar, a classy touch. She gave us a brand new brunch-wear inspiration. Her outfit was all things comfy and slay-worthy.

So, the interior designer wore a white-hued breezy top that was accentuated by black stripes and she teamed it with black-hued gym tights that featured white stripes. She upped her style quotient by pairing her ensemble with a classy jacket that featured eye-catching monogram designs. Gauri notched up the comfort quotient by teaming her outfit with sports shoes.

Well, that was a stunning look and Gauri carried a printed maroon bag with her. Her makeup was nude-toned with a muted lip shade. We also loved her neon pink nail shade, which elevated her look. The middle-parted ponytail and the dark shades rounded out her look. We thought Gauri looked amazing. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.