ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Gauri Khan Gave Us A Brand New Brunch-wear Inspiration With This Outfit

By
Gauri Khan Fashion

Forever stylish, Gauri Khan was spotted at Sancho's House in Bandra and she looked super fabulous in a black outfit. Gauri kept it simple and gave her sporty avatar, a classy touch. She gave us a brand new brunch-wear inspiration. Her outfit was all things comfy and slay-worthy.

So, the interior designer wore a white-hued breezy top that was accentuated by black stripes and she teamed it with black-hued gym tights that featured white stripes. She upped her style quotient by pairing her ensemble with a classy jacket that featured eye-catching monogram designs. Gauri notched up the comfort quotient by teaming her outfit with sports shoes.

Gauri Khan Style

Well, that was a stunning look and Gauri carried a printed maroon bag with her. Her makeup was nude-toned with a muted lip shade. We also loved her neon pink nail shade, which elevated her look. The middle-parted ponytail and the dark shades rounded out her look. We thought Gauri looked amazing. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood gauri khan
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue