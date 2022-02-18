Just In
Gangubai Kathiawadi Premiere: Alia Bhatt Grabs All The Attention In Her White Embellished Saree
Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Berlin. For the promotion of her movie, she is absolutely rocking the white trend like a diva. From a white blazer and pleated pants to a now beautifully embellished white saree, the actress is grabbing all the right attention.
The White Ivory Saree With Sequin Work Is Full Of Spark:
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her white saree that had details of sequin work all over it. The Saree was draped with a beautiful strappy blouse that also had some sort of embellished work on it. Designed by Rimple and Harpreet, the minute details on the saree are impeccable and it outshined on the Red Carpet. Alia Bhatt was looking amazing when she came out in this Ivory Saree. The border of the saree also had a sequin and feather detailing that went up a notch and enhanced the saree pretty well.
The Makeup Is Full Of Glam:
Her makeup during the premiere was divine. Her silver eyeshadow on her spotless face truly looked elegant. She opted for a red lip shade which gave a pop of colour to the white saree. Her look was simple and looked flawless. Her hair was tied up into a sleek bun and added a glamour factor into it. The dewy finish of her makeup highlighted her face so well that it is impossible to look away from her.
Her Earrings Are Perfect For Any Occasion:
There is a charm to silver and emerald earrings. It takes your outfit to another level. The huge earrings that Alia Bhatt wore on the Red Carpet looked amazing on her. She only went for one statement piece as the saree itself is full of sequin work and it would be too much. Sometimes even the simple things in life look extravagant and it was this moment.
Alia Bhatt is receiving all the praises for her upcoming movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali worldwide. What's left for us is to wait for the movie to hit the theatres soon. Till then, let's just admire her saree.
Image Credit: Instagram
