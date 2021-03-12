Just In
Maha Shivratri 2021: Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Ethnic Side In A Red Suit As She Visits Temple With Ayan Mukerji
The Maha Shivtrari festival holds great significance, especially for Hindus. On this day, the devotees express their gratitude to Lord Shiva by visiting temples and performing a few rituals. This year, the festival was celebrated yesterday on 11 March across the country. Bollywood celebs too celebrated the day with full devotion. Actress Alia Bhatt, who tested negative for Covid-19 recently, visited Lord Shiva temple with friend and director Ayan Mukerji and was snapped flaunting her ethnic side in a pretty red traditional suit. She looked extremely gorgeous and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it.
So, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a pretty red traditional suit and looking super stunning in it. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved long kurti, which was accentuated by white-hued subtle faded floral patterns. She teamed her kurti with matching loose bottoms and draped a sheer red dupatta over her both shoulders, covering her bodice. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with long earrings and rings.
On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Alia slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Brahmastra actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a classic low ponytail.
On the other hand, director Ayan Mukerji sported white kurta-pyjama. His half-sleeved half-placket long white kurta was accentuated by subtle intricate prints and side slits. He teamed it with churidar pyjama and completed his look with a pair of brown sandals. With curly hair, moustache, and stubble beard, he rounded out his avatar.
So, what do you think about this look of both Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji? Let us know that in the comment section.