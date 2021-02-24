Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Nails Simple Traditional Look With Striking Red Kumkum Bindi And Braid! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

One of the most popular Bollywood filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, turns a year older on February 24. On the special occasion, he unveiled the first look and teaser of the most-awaited biographical film directed by him titled Gangubhai Kathiawadi. The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura in Mumbai during the 1960s.

The poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi shows the actress sporting a simple traditional look with a big prominent red kumkum bindi and a braid. The actress looks absolutely different than the other characters she has played and we loved it. Let's talk about Alia Bhatt's hairstyle and makeup in detail.

Alia Bhatt sports a traditional look in the Gangubai Kathiawadi poster and teaser and is seen dressed in a simple saree with a pallu covering her head sometimes. She ups her traditional look with on-point hairstyle and makeup.

Talking about her hairstyle first, Alia has tied her tresses into a classic long plait, which she brings forth on her shoulder. Her hair has been given mid-partition with some curls and waves that add to the messy effect.

Coming to her makeup, Alia has gone for a minimal base, created from light foundation and concealer. The makeup person has slightly contoured and highlighted the high points of her face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of her nose, and the cupid's bow. Her brows have been kept thick and lightly filled to give them a natural look. The waterline of her eyes has been highlighted by oodles of kohl to darken it while a nice coat of mascara has been applied to her eyelashes. Alia has applied light eye shadow and blended it well to get the light intensity. A tint of pink blush and light lipstick spruces up her look.

Apart from it, what enhances Alia Bhatt's getup in Gangubai Kathiawadi is the prominent big red kumkum bindi, placed between her brows. A cross mark with black pencil has also been made on her left cheek. A nose ring has been added for her traditional look.

We really liked this never-seen-before look of Alia Bhatt and can't wait to watch the film! Gangubai Kathiawadi has been scheduled to hit cinemas on 30 July 2021.

Do share your opinion with us on Alia Bhatt's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi!

Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt's Instagram