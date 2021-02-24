Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Surprises With A Pastel Green Outfit In The Latest Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in cinemas on 30th July, 2021. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie has Alia Bhatt portraying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is for the first time, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated for a movie and Alia Bhatt would be playing the role of a mafia queen, who was sold into prostitution.

The second poster of the much-awaited film dropped today and the poster look was shared by Alia Bhatt. Dressed in a traditional outfit, this was never-seen-before on-screen avatar of Alia and we were surprised too. While the first poster of the film featured Alia Bhatt dressed in a rather dull kurta and salwar, the second poster served as a contrast with Alia in a stunning pastel green traditional outfit. Not flashy or embellished, the understated green was an interesting choice of hue selected by the costume designer of the film Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, for the particular colour gave us a fresh perspective in terms of how we have been viewing the fashion sensibility of actors playing prostitutes in the mainstream Hindi cinema.

Her lime-green ensemble was accentuated by intricate chikankari work and the complementing dupatta was crafted out of light fabric. Her jewellery was striking yet minimal with a nose stud, earrings, and a pair of anklets. The makeup was highlighted by red bindi but otherwise her makeup was subtle with pink lip shade and eyeliner. The middle-parted braided hairdo completed her poster look. Alia Bhatt's look was meticulously detailed. So, what do you think about her second poster look? Let us know that.

Cover Picture Courtesy: Instagram