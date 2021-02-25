Just In
Your Thursday Fashion Roundup Ft. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, And Kiara Advani
If you are planning on travelling or attending a birthday bash and need fashion goals, we have got you covered. This Thursday, we have Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani giving you much-needed fashion goals. While Alia Bhatt flaunted a white jumpsuit, Janhvi and Kiara wowed us with their separates. So, for this Thursday roundup, we have decoded their outfits for you.
Alia Bhatt's White Jumpsuit
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her ensemble, which she wore for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash. She sported a one-shouldered jumpsuit that featured a knotted front and subtle embellishments. The pants were flared and Alia teamed her ensemble with yellow sandals, which went well with her outfit. She upped her look with chic hoops and wore a personalised mask. The makeup was light and the ponytail completed her look.
Janhvi Kapoor's Denim Separates
Janhvi Kapoor totally impressed us with her airport fashion game. The actress wore denim separates that consisted of a white-hued crop top and flared denims pants. She notched up her look with denim jackets and paired her ensemble with black and white shoes. She accessorised her look with golden frames and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Kiara Advani's Sporty Separates
Kiara Advani was also spotted in a comfy outfit at the airport. She wore a collared cropped jacket-style top and teamed it with high-waist flared pants. She paired her ensemble with classy sports shoes that most of us would have loved to invest in. She carried a black and white side bag and spruced up her look with tiny gold hoops. Kiara wore a black mask and the long tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.