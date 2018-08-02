From Dreamy To Devilish, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Photoshoot Looks Will Leave You Breathless

When she wants to, she can surprise you like no other. Yes, we are talking about none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose Brides Today photoshoot is winning the netizens. Posed in different outstanding attires in Parisian lanes, Ash looked her fashionably best. Her attires were artistic and extremely surreal, just like the famous city where she got clicked.

She was a vision to behold in each attire of hers. Be it bold or softly feminine, Aishwarya nailed all the looks. We couldn't keep our eyes off her. Her Parisian affair started with a wispy pink gown by Giorgio Armani. She looked dreamy and every bit romantic in her attire and seemed to be romanticising the historical city. It was a breezy gown that accentuated her svelte figure and the sheer cape enhanced her outfit.

Aishwarya effortlessly took departure from her demure look and surprised us in the bold avatar. Her dress of the day was architectural, sharp-edged, and totally out of this world. It was a maroon-hued off-shouldered dress and it was one of the most amazing outfits that we had seen this year. It was a masterpiece by Elie Saab. Apart from her unbelievable attire, her unorthdox sandals by Christian Louboutin also had us crushing all over.

Then came this white gown and she looked like an angel in a Ashi Studio gown that could totally give western ladies wedding attire goals. Her attire was translucent, body-hugging, and highlighted by intricate designs. This could have been a very usual look but Ash clearly stepped up her posing game by holding the cape in her hand. Well, that looked like a giant Japanese fan and this simple step notched up her entire look. We also loved her emerald neckpiece by Amaris Jewels by Prerna Rajpal.

For her final look, she took a devilish turn. She wore a feather-inspired black-coloured chiffon dress by Zuhair Murad that was embossed with meticulously done gold Fabergé motifs. And well, she could have inspired a painting in this outfit of hers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had our jaws dropping and we were completely dazed and dazzled by her. So, which attire of hers you loved the most?