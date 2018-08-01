Aishwarya Rai's Brides Today Cover Is Not At All About The Typical Bridal Look

Do bridal magazine covers always have to be with the cover star wearing bridal outfits? Probably not! After admiring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look on the Brides Today magazine cover, we were convinced that bridal magazines are more than the stereotypical heavy lehengas or embellished saris.

For the cover, Ash sported a rather summery resort wear, which was kaftan-styled and voluminous. It was a colourful attire and beckoned travel style goals more than bride wear goals. Set against a Parisian backdrop marked by Eiffel Tower, Ash looked absolutely amazing as she was posed to perfection at her hotel's balcony.

The myriad hues of her dress came alive because of the muted-toned background. It was a Ralph & Russo dress and Aishwarya totally aced the look. Splashed in vibrant colours of neon pink, yellow, and blue, this outfits of hers was sheer and she looked like a bombshell in it. It accentuated her figure and at the same time was breezy, perfect wear on a hot sunny day.

She teamed her dress with a chic choker and complementing bangles by Amaris Jewels by Prerna Rajpal. Her burgundy red tresses were middle-parted and cascaded beautifully on her shoulder. She spruced up her look with a subtle pink lip shade and nude makeup.

Aishwarya definitely looked as if she ruled the world. Actually, she seemed out of this world. She represented the modern Indian bride, who is unapologetic about her hotness and dress sense.