Navratri 2020: Sayani Gupta’s Beautiful Blue Saree Will Guarantee Give You Festive Feel Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta is among those rare actresses in the industry, who is not a social-media freak. She might not be posting pictures and videos frequently, but when she does, it takes internet by storm, no matter how casual and simple her picture or the outfit is. Recently, the Four More Shots Please! actress took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Decked up in a beautiful blue saree, Sayani looked gorgeous and gave us major fashion goals for Navratri 2020. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Sayani Gupta sported a sky-blue saree, which came from Paper Boat Collective boutique. Her saree was accentuated by subtle silver-hued diamond-shaped patterns and golden border. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her saree in a nivi syle that featured a few pin-stripes and tassel detailing at the hem. The Article 15 actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless navy-blue blouse and upped her look with a black-hued neckpiece that had silver stone embedded on it.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and maroon lip shade, elevated her look. The fringe-detailed short tresses, suited her well and she looked pretty in it.

Talking about her saree and necklace, the Inside Edge actress wrote, 'Many of you asked about this saree & necklace They are from @paperboatcollective It's a fantastic boutique with handpicked ethical brands that use organic materials. It's a beautiful space and is also there online. I kept going back to the store every other day and picking up stuff. In total love and so happy to have discovered @paperboatcollective Love love love it! PS: Thank you @minimathur for letting me make your home into a photo studio! I loweeee you!'.

We really liked this saree of Sayani Gupta and it surely gave us festive feel. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sayani Gupta