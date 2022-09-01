Filmfare Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif To Ranveer Singh, Best Dressed Celebs Who Stole The Show

Kriti Sanon in Maroon Strappy Dress Image: Instagram The gorgeous Kriti Sanon bagged the best actress female award for Mimi. Ms. Sanon looked breathtaking in a maroon strappy dress that featured a thigh-high slit. She accentuated the glamorous ensemble with a sleek necklace and subtle makeup that included bold red lips!

Katrina Kaif in a Shimmery Saree Image: Instagram Is there anything more beautiful than a saree? Nah! Katrina flaunted a sheer green shimmery saree and teamed it up with a matching strappy blouse. She accentuated her contemporary saree look with dewy makeup and a pair of statement earrings.

Ranveer Singh in Red Velvet Suit Image: Instagram He is truly a rare gem of Bollywood and never fails to impress everyone with his stellar performances and outlandish fashion sense. Ranveer stole the limelight at the awards by turning up in a bold red velvet suit that added a super-edgy look to his super empowering persona. He grabbed the best actor male award for the movie 86!

Shehnaaz Gill in White Sheer Saree Image: Instagram Shehnaaz Gill graced the Filmfare award show in a white sheer saree with a chikankari work over it. The reality TV star and actress teamed the lovely ivory-white saree with a strappy blouse, stud earrings, and a matching handbag!

Malaika Arora in Yellow Dress Image: Instagram Malaika Arora stunned the fashion police in a lovely yellow attire. The dress had a plunging neckline and Malla pulled it off like the true diva she is! She accessorized the look with a sleek neckpiece and ditched the earrings. With minimal makeup and a high ponytail, she scored super high on the glam quotient!

Dia Mirza in Nature-Inspired Dress Image: Instagram Actress and social activist, Dia Mirza showcased her love for nature by wearing a gold-black shimmery dress. The ensemble featured unique nature-inspired shimmery details. Dia opted for a messy bun and very light makeup to complete her Filmfare award night look!

Rhea Chakraborty in Golden Dress Image: Instagram Actress Rhea Chakraborty chose a chic golden body-hugging dress for the award night. Rhea went for dewy makeup and a couple of golden locket chains to sum up her gold look!

Sanjana Sanghi in Shimmery Dress Image: Instagram The pretty star of the movie Dil Bechara looked simply beautiful in a pastel shimmery dress. The outfit featured a daring deep neckline and Sanjana aced the same like a diva. She went for subtle makeup, sleek open hair, and a pair of statement earrings.

Mouni Roy in Hot Pink Dress Image: Instagram Her killer dance moves always grab the eyeballs but her fashion sense is on dot too! Mouni attended the 67th Filmfare award show in a body-hugging hot pink dress. The chosen outfit had one sleeve and side slit detailing. Her silver strappy sandals were a perfect match for a pink ensemble. Mouni kept it super sleek with subtle makeup and a center-parted hairdo!

Rasika Duggal in Vintage Dress Image: Instagram She is one of the finest method actors we have in Bollywood today. Actress Rasika Duggal looked ethereal in a vintage dress at the the67th Filmfare awards. With noted dress details like embroidered cinched waistband and flared sleeves, the actress hinted at a "classic is forever" look!

Sai Tamhankar in Gold-Black Stripes Dress Image: Instagram She is a versatile Marathi actress who is now making a remarkable niche in the mainstream Bollywood industry. Actress Sai Tamhankar chose a gold-black striped dress that had a see-through look with a black bodice and figure-hugging skirt look. She completed the edgy attire with a top-knot bun and fringe. And yes, she grabbed the Filmfare for the best-supporting actress award for Mimi!